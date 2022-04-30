Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $734.25 million and approximately $26.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00028063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00340300 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

