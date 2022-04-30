THORChain Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $167.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.32 or 0.07200549 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

