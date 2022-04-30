Tierion Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00030302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

