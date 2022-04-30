Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 387.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007248 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

