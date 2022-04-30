TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Down 0.4%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.57 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 1,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.78 ($0.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97.

TMT Investments

TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Further Reading

