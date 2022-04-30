TNC Coin (TNC) Market Cap Hits $15.50 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00101327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

