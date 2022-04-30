Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

