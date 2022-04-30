Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.96.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
