Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.98.

RIG stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Transocean by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

