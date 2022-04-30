TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $115.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $3.37 on Monday, hitting $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,461. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.