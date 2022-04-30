Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $1.17

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Travala.com has a market cap of $59.70 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.55 or 0.07274205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00054677 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,055,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

