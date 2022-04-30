Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 966,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.