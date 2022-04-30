Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 966,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,646. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $45,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,265,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.