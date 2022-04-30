Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($26.83) to GBX 1,961 ($24.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.94) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.15 ($24.21).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,228.50 ($15.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.37), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($303,882.18). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.17) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($38,585.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.