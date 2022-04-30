Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Get Tremor International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tremor International (TRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.