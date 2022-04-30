Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.19

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.19 and traded as low as $54.92. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 5,375 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $450.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

