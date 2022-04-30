Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.93.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter.
Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevali Mining (TREVF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.