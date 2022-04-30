Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.93.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

