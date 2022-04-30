TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,506. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

