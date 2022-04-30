Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) versus Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Head to Head Survey

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and Tricon Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78

Boston Omaha presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.35%. Tricon Residential has a consensus price target of $18.61, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Tricon Residential.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and Tricon Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $56.97 million 10.86 $52.75 million $1.99 10.47 Tricon Residential $441.74 million 8.96 $445.26 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.57% 6.69% Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Tricon Residential on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities. As of March 25, 2022, it operated approximately 3,900 billboards containing approximately 7,400 advertising faces of which 80 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

