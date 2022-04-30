Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. 6,170,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,991. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

