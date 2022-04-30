TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.68. 8,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

