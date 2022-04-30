Truist Financial Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $110.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of WAL opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

