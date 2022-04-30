Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUP traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,054. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $63,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,408 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

