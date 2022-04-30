Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

TRUP traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,408. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

