TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $107.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,314. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

