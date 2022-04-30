Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

TUWLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

