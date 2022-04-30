TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $48.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.99.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TuSimple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,556. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

