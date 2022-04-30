TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $48.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.99.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,556. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

