Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.