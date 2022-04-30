Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

