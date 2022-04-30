Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-7.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.835-1.870 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $8.95 on Friday, hitting $394.71. 447,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,330. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $368.72 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.42.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

