U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
SLCA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 1,531,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54.
Several analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.