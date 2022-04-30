U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock Position Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,540 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE USX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

