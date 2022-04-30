UBU Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $256.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (UBU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a market cap of $23,813.56 and approximately $256.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00030680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00101285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,006,631 coins and its circulating supply is 8,096,067 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

