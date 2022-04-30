Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ultra Clean updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-$1.20 EPS.

UCTT opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

