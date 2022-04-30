Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.85 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $218.85 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.10 or 0.00754987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00195613 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,372,124 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

