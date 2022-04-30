Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.55. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

