Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.0772 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $5.72 million and $422,043.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00220825 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

