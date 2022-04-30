Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.0719 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $464,320.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00210537 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.