Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

UMICY stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.39) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

