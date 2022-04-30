Unido EP Price Hits $0.0530 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $68,742.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.93 or 0.07268485 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00057420 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.