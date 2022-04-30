Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,705. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.