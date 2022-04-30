Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Cut to €25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €39.00 ($41.94) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($43.01) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uniper from €35.50 ($38.17) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.61.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Uniper has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

