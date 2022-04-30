Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.
UIS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Unisys has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60.
In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.
About Unisys (Get Rating)
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
