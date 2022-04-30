Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

UIS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Unisys has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 274,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

