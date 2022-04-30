Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Maxim Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,007. Unisys has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Unisys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Unisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Unisys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Unisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.