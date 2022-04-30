United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 649.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDIRF. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Internet from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

