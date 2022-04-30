United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.44% of United Rentals worth $105,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $316.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

