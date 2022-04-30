United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

