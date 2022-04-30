United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading Down 0.6%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.31. 92,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 81,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

