United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

