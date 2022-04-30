United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

