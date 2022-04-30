UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $15.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.55. 2,873,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.33. The firm has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

