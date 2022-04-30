Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on UEIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 64,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,100. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.