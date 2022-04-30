Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.
Several brokerages recently commented on UEIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
UEIC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 64,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,100. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
